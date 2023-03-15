Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Substantial amount of jewellery stolen from Letterkenny shop

Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a shop premises at Main Street, Letterkenny in the early hours of Monday the 13th of March.

Sometime between Midnight and 6am, entry was gained to the premises and a substantial amount of jewellery was stolen.

Gardai are appealing to any road users who have a dash cam and who travelled in the town centre area between those times to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.

If anybody observed any suspicious activity in the area between those times or if they have any relevant information Gardai appeal to them to make contact.
The Garda Confidential line may be contacted on 1800 666 111.

Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday March 15th

15 March 2023
John Caldwell 1
News, Top Stories

Eleventh person arrested in connection with attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell

15 March 2023

