Loughs Agency launches public consultation

A public consultation has been launched by the Loughs Agency on its angling and fisheries improvement strategy and action plans for Foyle and Carlingford.

Members of the public are being invited to have they say during the eight week consultation period.

Three data-led documents have been drafted by the Loughs Agency – the Fisheries and Angling Improvement Strategy, Angling Action Plan, and Fisheries Improvement Action Plan for Foyle and Carlingford for 2022-2030.

They each provide a baseline for implementing changes that will have a lasting impact on angling and fisheries.

As well as the consultation period, a series of information sessions will be held throughout the catchment areas in April one of those will take place in Donegal at Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey on Monday April 24th from 6pm-9pm.

Sharon McMahon, Loughs Agency CEO, says the public consultation will allow them to ensure all views are taken into consideration as they aim to deliver an outcome-orientated approach to fisheries and angling improvement.