Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

Loughs Agency launches public consultation

A public consultation has been launched by the Loughs Agency on its angling and fisheries improvement strategy and action plans for Foyle and Carlingford.

Members of the public are being invited to have they say during the eight week consultation period.

Three data-led documents have been drafted by the Loughs Agency – the Fisheries and Angling Improvement Strategy, Angling Action Plan, and Fisheries Improvement Action Plan for Foyle and Carlingford for 2022-2030.

They each provide a baseline for implementing changes that will have a lasting impact on angling and fisheries.

As well as the consultation period, a series of information sessions will be held throughout the catchment areas in April one of those will take place in Donegal at Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey on Monday April 24th from 6pm-9pm.

Sharon McMahon, Loughs Agency CEO, says the public consultation will allow them to ensure all views are taken into consideration as they aim to deliver an outcome-orientated approach to fisheries and angling improvement.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Angling
News, Top Stories

Loughs Agency launches public consultation

17 March 2023
downings pier
News, Top Stories

DCC working towards developing a Water Sports building in Downings

17 March 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

36 year old man arrested in Strabane in connection with a serious assault

16 March 2023
dog abuse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Appeal for dog beaten and buried alive in Derry

16 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Angling
News, Top Stories

Loughs Agency launches public consultation

17 March 2023
downings pier
News, Top Stories

DCC working towards developing a Water Sports building in Downings

17 March 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

36 year old man arrested in Strabane in connection with a serious assault

16 March 2023
dog abuse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Appeal for dog beaten and buried alive in Derry

16 March 2023
killybegs hospital
News, Top Stories

Day services to return to Donegal and Killybegs Community Hospitals

16 March 2023
rsa paddys wken
News, Top Stories

Gardaí appeal to drivers this St. Patrick’s weekend

16 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube