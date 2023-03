The Donegal ladies are on rhe verge of relegation after the St Patrick’s Day hammering at the hands of Dublin in Letterkenny.

They failed to score in the first half and were firmly beaten 2-13 to 0-6 when the full time whistle was blown.

If Meath and Mayo win their games on Sunday against Waterford and Galway, Donegal would be down with a game to play.

Donegal Manager Maxi Curran gave his reaction to Highland’s Diarmaid Doherty.