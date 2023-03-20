Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal quartet win World Indoor Bowls Short Mat title

Donegal players John Quinn, Michael Gallagher, Daniel O’Kane and Eddie Curran made up the Irish team that won the rinks final at the World Shortmat Bowls Championships in Wales.

Having qualified to represent Ireland at the finals, they did their county and country proud at the championships which were hosted in Aberdeen.

Other Irish results.

Sean Trainor and  Kieran Trainor, runners up in world pairs

Kevin McNamee and Declan McCann, third in world pairs

Andrew Leckey, J Wilson, Eddie Campbell , third in world rinks

Adam Rankin, Jordan Rankin, Trevor Workman, fourth in world triples

 

 

