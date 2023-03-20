€14,000 available for Donegal in ChangeX and Greencoat Renewables community funds

€14,000 is available in Donegal under the ChangeX and Greencoat Renewables Community funds.

There is over €200,000 available nationally across 9 locations.

The new funding will support local groups living near Greencoat-owned wind farms to start or expand projects that create a positive social or environmental impact in their community.

Donegal applicants can apply for up to €5,000 for projects located within 10km of the Beam Hill Wind Farm.

The existing-project must relate to one of following six themes, health and wellbeing; sports and recreation; education; energy; sustainability and environment; culture and heritage.

Funding is awarded of a first come first serve basis, with applications closing on April 28th 2023.

More information can be found on Highland Radio.com