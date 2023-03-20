Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
€14,000 available for Donegal in ChangeX and Greencoat Renewables community funds

€14,000 is available in Donegal under the ChangeX and Greencoat Renewables Community funds.

There is over €200,000 available nationally across 9 locations.

The new funding will support local groups living near Greencoat-owned wind farms to start or expand projects that create a positive social or environmental impact in their community.

Donegal applicants can apply for up to €5,000 for projects located within 10km of the Beam Hill Wind Farm.

The existing-project must relate to one of following six themes, health and wellbeing; sports and recreation; education; energy; sustainability and environment; culture and heritage.

Funding is awarded of a first come first serve basis, with applications closing on April 28th 2023.

More information can be found on Highland Radio.com

Top Stories

westminister hi-res
News, Top Stories

DUP set to vote against the Windsor Framework at Westminister

20 March 2023
trawlers 2
News, Top Stories

McConalogue says the EU has failed to address impact of Brexit on Irish fishing sector

20 March 2023
european-commission-building-flags
News, Audio, Top Stories

McManus urges EU Agriculture Committee to visit border region

20 March 2023
cocaine-article_1513644c
News, Top Stories

Ireland ranks 4th world wide for level of cocaine use

20 March 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 March 2023
potato
News, Audio, Top Stories

Intervention needed to prevent ‘mas exodus’ of Donegal potato farmers

20 March 2023

