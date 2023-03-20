McConalogue says the EU has failed to address impact of Brexit on Irish fishing sector

Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue says the EU Commission must pay attention to the impact of Brexit on the Irish fishing industry, and take action to offset its effects.

He was speaking after attending an Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting in Brussels today.

In a statement issued after today’s meeting, Minister McConalogue says he is very concerned that the Commissions Review of the CFP has failed to analyse and address the impacts of Brexit, he describes as the most significant and enduring challenge faced by the fisheries sector for generations.

Minister McConalogue says the report of the Common Fisheries Policy Review Group, which he previously submitted to the Commission, included key recommendations that the full impact of Brexit must be addressed, and said those issues need to be addressed at EU level.

Promising further consultation with stakeholders, he called for the development of a comprehensive EU strategy to protect and enhance Irish and EU interests, with an emphasis on future negotiations with countries such as Norway and the UK.

Minister McConalogue also expressed his concerns at the Commission’s proposals for a blanket ban on bottom trawling, saying no impact assessment has been carried out by the Commission.

**************************************

Report in full –

Minister McConalogue responds to the EU Commission’s fisheries policy package

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, today attended the Agriculture and Fisheries Council in Brussels. The main item of discussion in relation to fisheries matters was the recent ‘package’ of fisheries policy communications on the Common Fisheries Policy from the European Commission.

The ’package’ consists of Communication on the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP); a report on the Common Market Organisation for fisheries and aquaculture; a Communication on the energy transition of the fisheries and aquaculture sector, and an Action Plan to protect and restore marine ecosystems for sustainable and resilient fisheries.

Minister McConalogue said after today’s Council:

“I welcome the important progress which has been made under the current Common Fisheries Policy over the past decade in improving the sustainability of fish stocks. The Commission’s Communication recognises the fundamental role played by stakeholders in driving these positive changes. However, I am very concerned that the Commissions Review of the CFP has failed to analyse and address the impacts of Brexit, which has been the most significant and enduring challenge faced by the fisheries sector for generations.”

“Last year I established a national Common Fisheries Policy Review Group to identify the key issues for Ireland in any revision of the policy. The Report of that Group, which I formally submitted to the Commission, included key recommendations that the full impact of Brexit on the functioning of CFP must be addressed. I made clear today that those issues need to be addressed at EU level.”

The Minister went on to say that “Looking to the future, I called for the development of a comprehensive EU strategy to set clear objectives that will protect and enhance Irish and EU interests. We need to plan for future fishery negotiations with countries such as Norway and the UK, to strengthen the EU’s hand. For example, we need to use all available EU tools including market access to deal a fair and equitable outcome for our seafood industry.”

Minister McConalogue also expressed his concerns at the Commission’s proposals for a blanket ban on bottom trawling saying “I support the introduction of management measures to achieve the conservation objectives set for Marine Protected Areas (MPAs). I do not accept that achieving those objectives requires a blanket ban on the use of mobile fishing gear in all MPAs. There has been no impact assessment by the Commission on this aspect of the proposal nor have they provided any objective basis for this type of approach.”

This Council discussion was an initial exchange of views on the package and further discussions will take place in the coming months. Minister McConalogue concluded by saying that “This is a complex package and I will be taking time to consider and discuss in detail with all stakeholders in the coming weeks and months.”