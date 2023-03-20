Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.

Listen back to Monday’s show…

We start with a look at what’s making the front pages and then we have two shocking stories of animal cruelty. We will also hear concerns over the government’s, claimed, lack of consultation ahead of the introduction of publicly funded IVF treatment:

We hear how Artificial Intelligence may have a role in predicting and preventing poor mental health in older people and later Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney reflect on Donegal’s league performance and what the future may hold:

We hear what is ongoing on in the world’s banks and if another crash could be on the way. Donegal potato farmers warn of potato shortages and job losses in the sector and later we hear from a local woman’s experience visiting Palestine: