Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.

Listen back to Monday’s show…

We start with a look at what’s making the front pages and then we have two shocking stories of animal cruelty. We will also hear concerns over the government’s, claimed, lack of consultation ahead of the introduction of publicly funded IVF treatment:

We hear how Artificial Intelligence may have a role in predicting and preventing poor mental health in older people and later Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney reflect on Donegal’s league performance and what the future may hold:

We hear what is ongoing on in the world’s banks and if another crash could be on the way. Donegal potato farmers warn of potato shortages and job losses in the sector and later we hear from a local woman’s experience visiting Palestine:

 

Top Stories

westminister hi-res
News, Top Stories

DUP set to vote against the Windsor Framework at Westminister

20 March 2023
trawlers 2
News, Top Stories

McConalogue says the EU has failed to address impact of Brexit on Irish fishing sector

20 March 2023
european-commission-building-flags
News, Audio, Top Stories

McManus urges EU Agriculture Committee to visit border region

20 March 2023
cocaine-article_1513644c
News, Top Stories

Ireland ranks 4th world wide for level of cocaine use

20 March 2023
