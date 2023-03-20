Public consolations to take place for Burtonport to Letterkenny Greenway

Donegal County Council with the support of Transport Infrastructure Ireland are hosting two non-statutory public consultations for the Burtonport to Letterkenny Greenway Project in Letterkenny and Dungloe.

Donegal County Council with the support of Transport Infrastructure Ireland invite residents of the area, members of the public and other interested parties to participate in the first non-statutory public consultation for the Burtonport to Letterkenny Greenway Project.

The project is currently at Phase 1 (Concept & Feasibility), which includes the identification of a project Study Area and the key Constraints and Opportunities located within. The purpose of this public consultation is to inform the public of the project and to invite feedback on the project Study Area, the Constraints and Opportunities located within and any other features that the Design Team should consider.

To facilitate this, two in-person public consultation events will take place in Letterkenny and Dungloe as follows:

Tuesday 28th March 2023 – 14:00-20:00

Letterkenny Public Service Centre, Neil T. Blaney Road, Letterkenny, F92 TNY3

Wednesday 29th March 2023 – 14:00-20:00

Dungloe Public Service Centre, Gweedore Road, Dungloe, F94 H4CF

After the conclusion of the in-person consultation events above, public displays will be made available for a period of two weeks until Friday 14th April at the following locations:

Letterkenny Public Service Centre (Foyer). Opening hours 09:00 – 16.30 (Monday – Friday).

Dungloe Public Service Centre (Foyer). Opening hours 09:00 – 16.30 (Monday – Friday).

An Craoibhin Community Enterprise Centre, Termon. Opening Hours 08:00 – 18:00 (Monday – Friday).

For additional project information, or to complete the feedback form online, please visit the dedicated project website at burtonportletterkennygreenway. ie. Information will be accessible online from Friday 24th March 2023. Submissions will be accepted until Friday 14th April 2023.

If you cannot attend one of our in-person events and are unable to access the website, please feel free to contact the project team by email on burtonportletterkennygreenway@ aecom.com or by post at Greenways Capital Projects, Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford, Co. Donegal, F93 Y622.