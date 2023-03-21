Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Trial of Jasmine McMonagle murder accused continues

The trial of Richard Burke who is accused of the murder of Jasmine McMonagle in Donegal in January 2019 has heard that after gardaí observed a child at an upstairs window, a decision was taken to make an “immediate and dynamic forced entry” to the house.

The 32 year old of Killygordan, has pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty of manslaughter.

The Central Criminal Court, sitting in Monaghan today heard details of what happened in the hours after 28 year old Jasmine McMonagle called 999 for help.

Gardaí arrived at the scene at Forest Park, Killygordon within 20 minutes and attempted to gain entry through a rear door when Richard Burke, armed with a meat cleaver and with blood stains on his clothes, appeared.

They eventually had to retreat when he began swinging the meat cleaver at them.

According to RTE News, after gardaí observed a child at an upstairs window, a decision was taken to make an “immediate and dynamic forced entry” to the house.

After failing to desist, a taser was used on Richard Burke.

The court heard upon entering the house, it was clear that Jasmine McMonagle was deceased.

A post mortem determined the cause of death to be ligature strangulation and multiple traumatic injuries to the head and trunk.

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday March 21st

21 March 2023
dog abuse
News, Top Stories

Second man arrested after dog found injured and buried in Derry

21 March 2023
Jasmine McMonagle
News, Top Stories

Trial of Jasmine McMonagle murder accused continues

21 March 2023
Lease agreement
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government agrees to introduce budget tax package for small landlords

21 March 2023
Advertisement

