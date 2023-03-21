Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

Yellow wind warning for Donegal tonight

Met Eireann have issued a status yellow weather warning for wind in Donegal.

The warning is due to come into affect at 2am on Wednesday morning until 8am tomorrow morning.

The warning includes a possibility of coastal flooding.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

TikTok
News, Top Stories

TikTok to be banned from civil service devices in Northern Ireland

21 March 2023
wind weather mar 21
News, Top Stories

Yellow wind warning for Donegal tonight

21 March 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

Man assaulted waiting for a taxi home in Letterkenny

21 March 2023
jewellery
News, Audio, Top Stories

Substantial amount jewellery stolen from Letterkenny shop

21 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

TikTok
News, Top Stories

TikTok to be banned from civil service devices in Northern Ireland

21 March 2023
wind weather mar 21
News, Top Stories

Yellow wind warning for Donegal tonight

21 March 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

Man assaulted waiting for a taxi home in Letterkenny

21 March 2023
jewellery
News, Audio, Top Stories

Substantial amount jewellery stolen from Letterkenny shop

21 March 2023
lawnmower
News, Audio, Top Stories

Lawnmower stolen from Business Park Road, Letterkenny

21 March 2023
President_of_the_United_States_Joe_Biden_(2021)
News, Top Stories

Ranafast deemed least interested US Presidents in Ireland

21 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube