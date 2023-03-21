Yellow wind warning for Donegal tonight

Met Eireann have issued a status yellow weather warning for wind in Donegal.
The warning is due to come into affect at 2am on Wednesday morning until 8am tomorrow morning.
The warning includes a possibility of coastal flooding.
