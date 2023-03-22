Garda car involved in crash in Convoy

A man has been arrested after a Garda car was damaged in a crash in Convoy yesterday.

Gardai have launched an appeal for information in connection with a two vehicle crash in Convoy yesterday evening just before 5pm.

A garda car was involved in the collision.

The Garda driving the car did not receive medical attention at the scene but he was subsequently reported unfit to return to duty.

The driver of the other vehicle, a man aged in his late 30s was arrested and taken to Letterkenny Garda Station.

He was later charged and released to appear before Letterkenny District Court at a later date.

Investigations are ongoing and Gardaí are urging anyone who was travelling on the R236 or in the Convoy area at the time, who may have any information or camera (dash cam) footage to come forward.