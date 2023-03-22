Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

Garda car involved in crash in Convoy

Garda

A man has been arrested after a Garda car was damaged in a crash in Convoy yesterday.

Gardai have launched an appeal for information in connection with a two vehicle crash in Convoy yesterday evening just before 5pm.

A garda car was involved in the collision.

The Garda driving the car did not receive medical attention at the scene but he was subsequently reported unfit to return to duty.

The driver of the other vehicle, a man aged in his late 30s was arrested and taken to Letterkenny Garda Station.

He was later charged and released to appear before Letterkenny District Court at a later date.

Investigations are ongoing and Gardaí are urging anyone who was travelling on the R236 or in the Convoy area at the time, who may have any information or camera (dash cam) footage to come forward.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

garda checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Garda car involved in crash in Convoy

22 March 2023
police
News

Woman arrested in connection with attempted hijacking and discovery of suspicious device in Derry

22 March 2023
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting Ramelton and surrounding areas

22 March 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

garda checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Garda car involved in crash in Convoy

22 March 2023
police
News

Woman arrested in connection with attempted hijacking and discovery of suspicious device in Derry

22 March 2023
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting Ramelton and surrounding areas

22 March 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 March 2023
irish water workers
News, Top Stories

Water disruptions to Moville and surrounding areas

22 March 2023
hate crime
News, Audio, Top Stories

20% increase in hate crime incidents in NW region

22 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube