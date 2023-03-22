Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast bellow!

In hour one we kick off with a look at what is making the newspaper headlines and then we hear from the Principle and parents of Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí – they are calling for the project not be stalled. The clock is running as the tender expires in 48 hours and a letter of commencement has yet to be issued. Later we hear a warning over an increase in Norovirus cases and there’s another listener who lost money in a revolute scam:

We have the amazing Inishowen Choir of Ages in studio to preform live ahead of an April concert and there’s info on how you can claim back tax you have overpaid:

On ‘Wellness Wednesday’ we hear how you can get involved in the Fit4life initiative in April, listener Jim has some interesting views on the Four Lane Project, Ciaran is in studio to bring us business news and Larry Donnelly gives us an update on latest controversy surrounding Donald Trump:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

garda checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Garda car involved in crash in Convoy

22 March 2023
police
News

Woman arrested in connection with attempted hijacking and discovery of suspicious device in Derry

22 March 2023
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting Ramelton and surrounding areas

22 March 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

garda checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Garda car involved in crash in Convoy

22 March 2023
police
News

Woman arrested in connection with attempted hijacking and discovery of suspicious device in Derry

22 March 2023
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting Ramelton and surrounding areas

22 March 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 March 2023
irish water workers
News, Top Stories

Water disruptions to Moville and surrounding areas

22 March 2023
hate crime
News, Audio, Top Stories

20% increase in hate crime incidents in NW region

22 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube