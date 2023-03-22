Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast bellow!

In hour one we kick off with a look at what is making the newspaper headlines and then we hear from the Principle and parents of Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí – they are calling for the project not be stalled. The clock is running as the tender expires in 48 hours and a letter of commencement has yet to be issued. Later we hear a warning over an increase in Norovirus cases and there’s another listener who lost money in a revolute scam:

We have the amazing Inishowen Choir of Ages in studio to preform live ahead of an April concert and there’s info on how you can claim back tax you have overpaid:

On ‘Wellness Wednesday’ we hear how you can get involved in the Fit4life initiative in April, listener Jim has some interesting views on the Four Lane Project, Ciaran is in studio to bring us business news and Larry Donnelly gives us an update on latest controversy surrounding Donald Trump: