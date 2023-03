A woman has been arrested as part of investigations into an attempted hijacking and discovery of a suspicious device in Derry last month.

The incident is reported to have occurred at around 9:35pm on Friday February 17th in the Hollymount Park area while the suspicious device was subsequently found in the Corrody Road area the following day.

The 39 year old woman was arrested under the Terrorism Act and remains in police custody at this time.

A search of a property in the Derry area is ongoing.