196 people were arrested for driving under the influence of drink and drugs over St. Patrick’s weekend.

There were 12 serious collisions on Irish roads over a five day period from last Thursday to Tuesday of this week.

Over 1800 drivers were detected for speeding, with one doing 111 in a 60 zone in Trim, Co. Meath.

12 serious collisions took place which resulted in 17 serious and life-threatening injuries.