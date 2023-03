A woman who lives in a Donegal County Council owned apartment on the Shore Road in Ramelton says she is trapped upstairs as a result of flooding over the past two days.

Lauren’s apartment flooded yesterday and again today, with evidence that the flooding is coming from the sewerage system.

The lift in the building is out of action, and Lauren is unable to use the stairs.

She says the flood has now subsided, but she is unable to leave the first floor of the apartment…….