Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

Antoin McFadden to step up as senior S&C Coach

Despite all the focus on the academy, at Thursday’s Special County Committee Meeting, there were other items also dicussed around the senior set up.

Antoin McFadden will be the new Strength and Conditioning coach for the Donegal senior squad.

McFadden who was a member of the 2012 All Ireland winning team takes over from Mattie Brady.

The Tyrone man had only been in the position since December of last year.

St Michael’s clubman McFadden had already been working with the county U20 team.

Club’s were also inform of how the resignation of Paddy Carr came about.

Senior players Patrick McBrearty, Hugh McFadden and Eoghan Ban Gallagher meet Carr in Monaghan to inform him the players had lost confidence in his management.

Fanad native Carr subsequently tendered his resignation with his backroom team of Aidan O’Rourke and Paddy Bradley taking charge of affairs for the final league game of the season on Sunday against Roscommon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Rosapenna Golf Resort
News, Top Stories

Rosapenna Golf Resort named as one of top in GB and Ireland

24 March 2023
brexit
News, Audio, Top Stories

EU and UK believed to have officially signed new Brexit deal

24 March 2023
high speed broadband
News, Top Stories

National Broadband Plan delivers high-speed fibre to over 3,000 properties in Letterkenny

24 March 2023
we no barriers
News, Top Stories

Donegal organisations to benefit from €2.3m investment fund

24 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Rosapenna Golf Resort
News, Top Stories

Rosapenna Golf Resort named as one of top in GB and Ireland

24 March 2023
brexit
News, Audio, Top Stories

EU and UK believed to have officially signed new Brexit deal

24 March 2023
high speed broadband
News, Top Stories

National Broadband Plan delivers high-speed fibre to over 3,000 properties in Letterkenny

24 March 2023
we no barriers
News, Top Stories

Donegal organisations to benefit from €2.3m investment fund

24 March 2023
Letterkenny General Emergency Department
News, Top Stories

Saolta says Emergency Department at LUH is very busy today

24 March 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

24 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube