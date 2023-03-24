Antoin McFadden to step up as senior S&C Coach

Despite all the focus on the academy, at Thursday’s Special County Committee Meeting, there were other items also dicussed around the senior set up.

Antoin McFadden will be the new Strength and Conditioning coach for the Donegal senior squad.

McFadden who was a member of the 2012 All Ireland winning team takes over from Mattie Brady.

The Tyrone man had only been in the position since December of last year.

St Michael’s clubman McFadden had already been working with the county U20 team.

Club’s were also inform of how the resignation of Paddy Carr came about.

Senior players Patrick McBrearty, Hugh McFadden and Eoghan Ban Gallagher meet Carr in Monaghan to inform him the players had lost confidence in his management.

Fanad native Carr subsequently tendered his resignation with his backroom team of Aidan O’Rourke and Paddy Bradley taking charge of affairs for the final league game of the season on Sunday against Roscommon.