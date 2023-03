Rosapenna Golf Resort has been named as one of the top facilities across Great Britain and Ireland.

The course has been ranked in a list of the Top 100 in 2023.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Liam Blaney in congratulating the team at the Rosapenna Golf Resort on the achievement, says the resort has raised the profile of Donegal to an international audience and is a massive boost not only to Downings but to the entire county and indeed the north west region.