Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

Saolta says Emergency Department at LUH is very busy today

Management at Letterkenny University Hospital is appealing to the public to consider all care options before attending the Emergency Department.

The ED at LUH has experienced four of the busiest days on record this week, with attendances ranging from 162 up to the highest ever attendance 208 this week.

As of 9am this morning, there were 20 patients awaiting a bed in ED with high attendances continuing this morning.

The hospital is also dealing with increasing COVID-19 numbers with 31 COVID positive patients being treated in LUH and three wards in outbreak.

Patients who attend ED for routine and non-urgent treatment will experience very long waiting times. People who do require emergency care are encouraged to attend EDs where they will be prioritised.

The hospital acknowledges that these delays are very difficult for patients and their families and apologises for the inconvenience and distress these delays cause.

Management continue to request that people consider other options for non-emergency care such as their GP, Out of Hours GP and pharmacies before attending an ED.

Given the pressures and lack of available beds, LUH is continuing to postpone elective day case and inpatient adult procedures.

Urgent, time sensitive cases are being prioritised. Patients are being contacted directly if their procedure is being postponed.

Outpatient appointments are proceeding as usual and people should come to their appointments unless advised otherwise. However, anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 or is a contact of someone with COVID-19 should not come to their appointment and should reschedule by contacting the number on their appointment letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Rosapenna Golf Resort
News, Top Stories

Rosapenna Golf Resort named as one of top in GB and Ireland

24 March 2023
brexit
News, Audio, Top Stories

EU and UK believed to have officially signed new Brexit deal

24 March 2023
high speed broadband
News, Top Stories

National Broadband Plan delivers high-speed fibre to over 3,000 properties in Letterkenny

24 March 2023
we no barriers
News, Top Stories

Donegal organisations to benefit from €2.3m investment fund

24 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Rosapenna Golf Resort
News, Top Stories

Rosapenna Golf Resort named as one of top in GB and Ireland

24 March 2023
brexit
News, Audio, Top Stories

EU and UK believed to have officially signed new Brexit deal

24 March 2023
high speed broadband
News, Top Stories

National Broadband Plan delivers high-speed fibre to over 3,000 properties in Letterkenny

24 March 2023
we no barriers
News, Top Stories

Donegal organisations to benefit from €2.3m investment fund

24 March 2023
Letterkenny General Emergency Department
News, Top Stories

Saolta says Emergency Department at LUH is very busy today

24 March 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

24 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube