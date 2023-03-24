Saolta says Emergency Department at LUH is very busy today

Management at Letterkenny University Hospital is appealing to the public to consider all care options before attending the Emergency Department.

The ED at LUH has experienced four of the busiest days on record this week, with attendances ranging from 162 up to the highest ever attendance 208 this week.

As of 9am this morning, there were 20 patients awaiting a bed in ED with high attendances continuing this morning.

The hospital is also dealing with increasing COVID-19 numbers with 31 COVID positive patients being treated in LUH and three wards in outbreak.

Patients who attend ED for routine and non-urgent treatment will experience very long waiting times. People who do require emergency care are encouraged to attend EDs where they will be prioritised.

The hospital acknowledges that these delays are very difficult for patients and their families and apologises for the inconvenience and distress these delays cause.

Management continue to request that people consider other options for non-emergency care such as their GP, Out of Hours GP and pharmacies before attending an ED.

Given the pressures and lack of available beds, LUH is continuing to postpone elective day case and inpatient adult procedures.

Urgent, time sensitive cases are being prioritised. Patients are being contacted directly if their procedure is being postponed.

Outpatient appointments are proceeding as usual and people should come to their appointments unless advised otherwise. However, anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 or is a contact of someone with COVID-19 should not come to their appointment and should reschedule by contacting the number on their appointment letter.