Donegal will play in the final of the National Hurling League, Division 2B after they recorded a one point victory over Wicklow.

0-17 to 0-16 was how it finished in favour of Mickey McCann’s side with Liam McKinney top scoring with 10 points.

They will now play Meath in the decider.

Donegal boss Mickey McCann joined Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport to discuss his sides victory…