Ulster U20 Championship Preview – Eamon McGee, Paul Devlin & Martin Boyle

The Ulster Under 20 Chamopionship started this week with the three north west counties in quarter final action next Wednesday 29th March.

Donegal host Antrim at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey (throw in 7.30pm).

There may be disruption around the academy in the county but the Donegal U20’s remained in training and kept the group together as their season was already up and running when the academy fell apart.

2012 All Ireland winner Eamon McGee is on the background team which is headed up by manager Leo McLoone.

In the lead up to the Championship, they suffered two defeats and had one victory in the Leo Murphy Cup. Eamon told Highland’s Tom Comack they used the league to take a look at as many players as possible:

Tyrone start the defence of their All Ireland and Ulster titles at home to Down next Wednesday at Healy Park in Omagh.

Manager Paul Devlin who has been the man at the helm for six years and says the group has moved on from last years success:

Derry begin their provincial U20 campaign at Brewster Park in Enniskillen against Fermanagh.

Martin Boyle managed Derry to an All Ireland minor title a number of years ago and he will now take the group to challenge for U20 success.

Martin feels Derry have the quality to challenge at this level:

Ulster U20 Quarter final fixtures Wednesday 29th March:

• Fear Manach v Doire at Brewster Park, 7.30pm

• Dún na nGall v Aontroim at Páirc MacCumhaill, 7.30pm

• Tír Eoghain v An Dún at O’Neill’s Healy Park, 7.30pm

• An Cabhán v Muineachán/Ard Mhacha at Kingspan Breffni/Athletic Grounds, 7.30pm

Semi Finals – Wednesday 12th April.

Final – Wednesday 26th April.