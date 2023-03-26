Jodie Loughrey captains Ireland to victory over Italy

A long-range free-kick from Jess Fitzgerald proved to be the difference as Ireland Women’s Under-17s overcame Italy 1-0 in their UEFA European WU17 Championship Round 2 qualifier.

The afternoon sun beat down in southern France as James Scott’s team set about building on their opening Group A5 win over Kosovo. They didn’t take long to seize control of the game.

Buncrana’s Jodie Loughrey who was captain on the day and midfielder Freya Healy went close with speculative efforts inside the first 15 minutes as Ireland’s attacking play put them in good positions high up the pitch.

On 25 minutes, the breakthrough arrived when Peamount United ace Fitzgerald scored for the second game running. The free-kick, from around 30 yards out, was meant as a delivery but Italy goalkeeper Emma Mustafic missed an attempted punch and the ball sailed into the back of the net.

Ireland stayed in control of the game for the remainder of the first half and then stood strong at the beginning of the second period when the inevitable push came from the Italians.

This was a mature performance from the Girls in Green and they could have added to their lead late on with Loughrey going close again along with substitutes Fiana Bradley and Rebecca Deveruex.

The result means that Ireland go into Wednesday’s clash with France knowing that a positive result could be enough to qualify for the finals tournament in Estonia.