Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

Jodie Loughrey captains Ireland to victory over Italy

A long-range free-kick from Jess Fitzgerald proved to be the difference as Ireland Women’s Under-17s overcame Italy 1-0 in their UEFA European WU17 Championship Round 2 qualifier.

The afternoon sun beat down in southern France as James Scott’s team set about building on their opening Group A5 win over Kosovo. They didn’t take long to seize control of the game.

Buncrana’s Jodie Loughrey who was captain on the day and midfielder Freya Healy went close with speculative efforts inside the first 15 minutes as Ireland’s attacking play put them in good positions high up the pitch.

On 25 minutes, the breakthrough arrived when Peamount United ace Fitzgerald scored for the second game running. The free-kick, from around 30 yards out, was meant as a delivery but Italy goalkeeper Emma Mustafic missed an attempted punch and the ball sailed into the back of the net.

Ireland stayed in control of the game for the remainder of the first half and then stood strong at the beginning of the second period when the inevitable push came from the Italians.

This was a mature performance from the Girls in Green and they could have added to their lead late on with Loughrey going close again along with substitutes Fiana Bradley and Rebecca Deveruex.

The result means that Ireland go into Wednesday’s clash with France knowing that a positive result could be enough to qualify for the finals tournament in Estonia.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gritter
News, Top Stories

Roads in Donegal to be gritted tonight

26 March 2023
Police 1
News, Top Stories

Continued searches in Derry concerning New IRA activity

26 March 2023
Dylan Browne McMonagle. Photo Robbie Mac.
News

Dylan Browne McMonagle records winner at The Curragh

25 March 2023
PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

Detectives appealing for information following burglary in Castlederg

25 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Gritter
News, Top Stories

Roads in Donegal to be gritted tonight

26 March 2023
Police 1
News, Top Stories

Continued searches in Derry concerning New IRA activity

26 March 2023
Dylan Browne McMonagle. Photo Robbie Mac.
News

Dylan Browne McMonagle records winner at The Curragh

25 March 2023
PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

Detectives appealing for information following burglary in Castlederg

25 March 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Investigation into the New IRA lead to search in Derry

25 March 2023
time change
News, Top Stories

Clocks to go forward tonight

25 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube