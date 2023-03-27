Joe Biden to visit Ireland from 12th-15th April

US President Joe Biden is set to visit Ireland between the 12th and 15th of April.

Final details of the trip are being organised by the White House and the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Final details are being worked on and kept quite tightly under wraps but I understand President Biden will arrive in Northern Ireland on the 11th of April to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

He’ll then travel to Ireland between the 12th and 15th of next month – visiting Louth, Mayo and Dublin.

He’s very keen to meet relatives in Ireland again and made that clear at the White House last week when Rob Kearney was one of the guests of honour.

It’s a huge operation getting the US President to another country

He’ll have hundreds of staff travel over, Air Force One and the helicopter Marine One are brought over as well as THE BEAST – the President’s 10 tonne car which is closer to a tank than a Cadillac.