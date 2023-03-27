Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

Joe Biden to visit Ireland from 12th-15th April

US President Joe Biden is set to visit Ireland between the 12th and 15th of April.

Final details of the trip are being organised by the White House and the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Final details are being worked on and kept quite tightly under wraps but I understand President Biden will arrive in Northern Ireland on the 11th of April to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

He’ll then travel to Ireland between the 12th and 15th of next month – visiting Louth, Mayo and Dublin.

He’s very keen to meet relatives in Ireland again and made that clear at the White House last week when Rob Kearney was one of the guests of honour.

It’s a huge operation getting the US President to another country

He’ll have hundreds of staff travel over, Air Force One and the helicopter Marine One are brought over as well as THE BEAST – the President’s 10 tonne car which is closer to a tank than a Cadillac.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

President_of_the_United_States_Joe_Biden_(2021)
News, Top Stories

Joe Biden to visit Ireland from 12th-15th April

27 March 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday March 27th

27 March 2023
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Racist graffiti in Lifford strongly condemned

27 March 2023
Homeless
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council presents Draft Homeless Action Plan to members

27 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

President_of_the_United_States_Joe_Biden_(2021)
News, Top Stories

Joe Biden to visit Ireland from 12th-15th April

27 March 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday March 27th

27 March 2023
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Racist graffiti in Lifford strongly condemned

27 March 2023
Homeless
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council presents Draft Homeless Action Plan to members

27 March 2023
Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Opposition TDs hope Government can be defeated in confidence motion

27 March 2023
luh logo
News, Top Stories

INMO calling on HSE to review weekend activities across all hospitals

27 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube