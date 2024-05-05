PSNI Derry and Strabane issue anti-burglary advice



Householders across Derry City and Strabane are being urged to review their home security arrangements and send a clear message to criminals that there is no opportunity for burglary.

PSNI say that burglary is a personal and intrusive crime that leaves victims feeling vulnerable, the driving reason for the issuing such advice:

They say by making home security measures a daily habit, the risk of being targeted by opportunistic burglars is lessened.

The advice includes locking all doors and windows, ensuring alarms are working and storing valuables out of sight.

This should also apply to garages, sheds and out buildings.

Police also ask that any suspicious activity is reported that is witnessed, noting that burglars have been caught in the act because of such quick thinking.