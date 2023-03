In a short statement from the Public Relations Officer Donegal GAA it has been confirmed today that

Aidan O’Rourke will continue as interim manager and head coach of the Donegal Senior Squad for the Ulster Championship and for the 2023 All-Ireland series. Paddy Bradley will assist Aidan. CLG Dhún na nGall are also delighted to welcome Antoin McFadden as Strength and Conditioning coach.