Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have any information relating to a criminal damage incident in Letterkenny in the early hours of Sunday morning to come forward.

At around 5:10am, the window of the front porch of a house in the Oldtown area was smashed.

Gardai are seeking information on a youth wearing dark clothing, white trainers and who had their hood up and fled in the direction of Oldtown Bridge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai in Letterkenny.