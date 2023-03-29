Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Chair of Regional Health Forum fears staff may be lost unless LUH pressures are addressed

The Chair of the Regional Health Forum fears dedicated staff at Letterkenny University Hospital are going to be lost unless action is taken to alleviate pressures at the hospital.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle questioned if GPs, the NowDoc service and hospital management were working together to find a solution to the difficulties facing people needing to access the Emergency Department at the hospital.

Tony Canavan, CEO of the Saolta University Health Care Group admitted that the current situation at the hospital is impacting staff and patients, particularly those over 75.

Councillor McMonagle says the stark reality is that it may come to a time when there are simply not enough staff to care for the patients presenting at the ED:

