Health Minister urged to meet with Donegal Diabetes branch

The Health Minister has been urged to have a follow up meeting the Donegal branch of Diabetes Ireland.

The last time the group met with Minister Stephen Donnelley was in 2022, in what was described as a brief manner.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says since then, services available to adults with type 1 diabetes has deteriorated.

The Minister says it must be noted that progress has been made in recent times, including the reduction of the waiting list for an initial appointment by two thirds.

However, Deputy MacLochlainn says the figures provided by the Minister does not match the experiences of those in Donegal: