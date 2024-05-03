Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Health Minister urged to meet with Donegal Diabetes branch

The Health Minister has been urged to have a follow up meeting the Donegal branch of Diabetes Ireland.

The last time the group met with Minister Stephen Donnelley was in 2022, in what was described as a brief manner.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says since then, services available to adults with type 1 diabetes has deteriorated.

The Minister says it must be noted that progress has been made in recent times, including the reduction of the waiting list for an initial appointment by two thirds.

However, Deputy MacLochlainn says the figures provided by the Minister does not match the experiences of those in Donegal:

irish passport
News, Top Stories

Passport Office urging people to apply early ahead of summer

3 May 2024
Strabane Court
News, Top Stories

35 year old man charged after drugs seizure at checkpoint in Strabane

3 May 2024
Stormont
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach to pay first official visit to NI today

3 May 2024
scoil iosagain
News, Top Stories

Green light for construction of Scoil Iosagain’s new building

3 May 2024
Advertisement

