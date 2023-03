A Buncrana Councillor says the demolition of a semi-detached property in the town affected by defective blocks is an example of penny pinching by the Housing Department.

Councillor Jack Murray was reacting to a picture published in the Inishowen Independent which shows how one semi-detached property was demolished while the adjoining property which is also believed to be affected by defective concrete blocks has been left standing.

Councillor Murray labelled the move senseless: