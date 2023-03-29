Donegal see off Antrim in shoot out – Leo McLoone Reaction

There was high drama in Ballybofey on Wednesday night as Donegal needed penalties to see off Antrim and progress to the semi finals of the Ulster U20 Football Championship.

Donegal had to come from two points down at the end of the game to force extra time and then come from three down to force penalties.

David Boyle topped scored for Donegal with 0-7 while Shaun Ward scored 0-3.

Aaron Cullen was the hero in the penalties as his save was crucial for the victory. Donegal score all five spot kicks through Blake McGarvey, Daniel Gildea and Daniel Marley along with Ward and Boyle.