Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

Donegal U20’s need penalties to win but Tyrone are out


Down dumped the reigning Ulster and All Ireland champions Tyrone out of this years provincial campaign at the first hurdle on Wednesday night.

The Mourne men won 2-9 to 1-8 in Omagh.

Donegal needed penalties to see off Antrim in Ballybofey. Leo McLoone’s side had to come from two points down to force extra time and come from three down to force penalties.

Late points from Shaun Ward and David Boyle kept Donegal in the game as it ended  15pts apiece.

Daniel Marley would slot home the winning penalty to give Donegal the victory 5-4 on spot kicks.

Brendan Devenney was on commentary duty for Highland Sport at MacCumhaill Park.

Donegal will now play Derry in the semi finals in two weeks time.

The Oak Leaf County eased eased into the last four beating Fermanagh 3-22 to 0-8.

Eirgrid Ulster U20 Football Championship Quarter Final Results

Fermanagh 0-8 V 3-12 Derry

Donegal 0-14 V 0-14 Antrim
Donegal won 5-4 on penalties.

Tyrone 1-8 V 2-9 Down

Cavan 0-13 V 1-11 Monaghan

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 22ú Márta le Sorcha, Ultan, Gráinne & Caoimhe beo sa stiúideo

29 March 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigating early morning burglary in Springtown

29 March 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday March 29th

29 March 2023
eu parliament brussels
News, Audio, Top Stories

European Parliament marks the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement

29 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 22ú Márta le Sorcha, Ultan, Gráinne & Caoimhe beo sa stiúideo

29 March 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigating early morning burglary in Springtown

29 March 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday March 29th

29 March 2023
eu parliament brussels
News, Audio, Top Stories

European Parliament marks the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement

29 March 2023
Tourism Seminar 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council’s Tourism Seminar taking place tomorrow

29 March 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube