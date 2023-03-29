Donegal U20’s need penalties to win but Tyrone are out



Down dumped the reigning Ulster and All Ireland champions Tyrone out of this years provincial campaign at the first hurdle on Wednesday night.

The Mourne men won 2-9 to 1-8 in Omagh.

Donegal needed penalties to see off Antrim in Ballybofey. Leo McLoone’s side had to come from two points down to force extra time and come from three down to force penalties.

Late points from Shaun Ward and David Boyle kept Donegal in the game as it ended 15pts apiece.

Daniel Marley would slot home the winning penalty to give Donegal the victory 5-4 on spot kicks.

Brendan Devenney was on commentary duty for Highland Sport at MacCumhaill Park.

Donegal will now play Derry in the semi finals in two weeks time.

The Oak Leaf County eased eased into the last four beating Fermanagh 3-22 to 0-8.

–

Eirgrid Ulster U20 Football Championship Quarter Final Results

Fermanagh 0-8 V 3-12 Derry

Donegal 0-14 V 0-14 Antrim

Donegal won 5-4 on penalties.

Tyrone 1-8 V 2-9 Down

Cavan 0-13 V 1-11 Monaghan