Government survives confidence motion

The government has comfortably survived a confidence motion in the Dáil.

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh along with fellow Independent TDs Cathal Berry, Sean Canney, Noel Grealish, Michael Lowry, Denis Naughten, Matt Shanahan and South Donegl Deputy Marc MacSharry voted with the government.

Exiled Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan also voted with the coalition.

The final tally was 86 votes for the government and 67 against.

During the debate Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly said the government has no idea what people facing eviction are going through: