Burst water main affecting parts of East Donegal

Repairs to a burst water main are ongoing in Creggan, Stranorlar and surrounding areas today.
Property owners are advised that there may be some supply disruptions.
Works are scheduled to be complete by 4pm this afternoon.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland