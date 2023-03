The HSE is being urged to fully utilise the community radiology diagnostic services in Carndonagh.

Councillor Albert Doherty believes additional staff and the service operating on a 5 day a week basis would be hugely beneficial to people in Inishowen.

The service at Carndonagh Community Hospital is currently operating two days a week, processing approximately 80 patients per week.

Councillor Doherty believes the facility would also help alleviate pressures at Letterkenny University Hospital: