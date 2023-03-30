Inishowen woman calls for maritime safety public inquiry

An Inishowen woman is calling for a public inquiry into maritime safety.

It’s after Donna Marie Keenan’s father and cousin died when their boat was hit by a freak wave off Malin Head on July 17th 2018.

Donna Marie’s husband was the sole survivor. They spent more than five hours in the water before rescue services arrived after the emergency call made dropped. However, the inquest heard that the listen back was not utilised.

She says recommendations made at the inquests into their deaths need to be implemented immediately.

Donna Marie has hit out also at blame being laid on those who passed away: