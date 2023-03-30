Jordan McEneff named Player of the Month

Derry City midfielder Jordan McEneff has been named SSE Airtricity / Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for February.

It means a Derry City player has won the Player of the Month award in back-to-back months following Cameron McJannet’s win last November.

McEneff joined Derry from Arsenal in August 2022 having spent the first half of the season on loan with Shelbourne, who Derry face on Friday in the Premier Division.

Jordan says he’s playing with confidence at the moment:

Derry City go into the weekend’s game in the top flight three points adrift of leaders Bohemians.

When Derry and Shels last meet in the cup final, McEneff scored the Candystrips fourth and final goal from the penalty spot.

The league games between the sides have been tighter and McEneff is expecting a similar tie this week: