Martin Boyle on Derry’s progress in the Ulster U20 Championship

Derry eased into the semi finals of the Ulster U20 Championship on Wednesday night and will face Donegal next in the last four.

The Oak Leaf County which has a side full of All Ireland minor winning players were comfortable 3-12 to 0-8 winners over Fermanagh.

Ruairi Forbes, Lachlan Murray and Matthew Downey scored the Derry goals.

Derry Manager Martin Boyle spoke with Michael McMullan after the game: