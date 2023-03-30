Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Martin Boyle on Derry’s progress in the Ulster U20 Championship

Derry eased into the semi finals of the Ulster U20 Championship on Wednesday night and will face Donegal next in the last four.

The Oak Leaf County which has a side full of All Ireland minor winning players were comfortable 3-12 to 0-8 winners over Fermanagh.

Ruairi Forbes, Lachlan Murray and Matthew Downey scored the Derry goals.

Derry Manager Martin Boyle spoke with Michael McMullan after the game:

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 March 2023
Carndonagh Community Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE urged to full utilise radiology services at Carndonagh Community Hospital

30 March 2023
Pearse Housing Debate
News, Audio, Top Stories

Heated exchanges between Deputy Doherty and Tanaiste dominate Leader’s Questions again

30 March 2023
donegal airport 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over €586,000 in funding announced for Donegal Airport

30 March 2023
