Paul O’Kane looking for Letterkenny to deliver performance to make another cup final

Letterkenny Rugby Club are facing into a huge number of weeks as the club chase promotion in the league and also look to successfully defend the Gordan West Cup.

In three weeks time they will play Donaghdee in the a promotion play off, but before that, two wins in the Gordan West competition would see the side retain the cup they won at Ravenhill last year.

On Saturday they host Cavan in the semi with the winner to go to the final on Easter Tuesday against Monaghan of Belfast High School Former Pupils.

With a lack of games in recent, Letterkenny Head Coach Paul O’Kane feels it might take the team some time to settle into the game on Saturday: