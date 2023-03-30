The Harps Preview with Joe Boyle

Finn Harps make the trip to Waterford on Friday evening looking to extend their unbeaten run to five games in the League of Ireland First Division.

Harps may have just one win in six matches but another solid showing at the RCS will be a further boost to a side that are looking to progress game on game.

The tie however could prove to be a sticky one with Waterford installing Keith Long as manager this week.

Former Harps player Joe Boyle feels Waterford could get a bounce under the new boss but says Harps can get something on the road: