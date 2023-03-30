Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

We’ll have to be at our best – Derry City Manager Ruaidhri Higgins

Ruaidhri Higgins takes his Derry City side to Tolka Park on Friday night as the International break ends with a game against Shelbourne in front of ‘live’ RTE cameras.

It is of course the first meeting of the teams since the cup final in November, however it’s fair to expect that this will be a very different type of challenge for the Candystripes.

It’s been a decent start so far for Damien Duff’s side including a win at home to Bohemians and a draw against Shamrock Rovers.

Derry’s Assistant manager Alan Reynolds insisted that the visitors would have to be ready for a difficult evening in Drumcondra.

“They’re always really well organised and are a very difficult team to play against, especially at home” he said.

“We know Friday night will be exactly the same and while we’re glad to get back playing again, we’ll have to be at our best if we’re to give ourselves a chance of winning.”

City’s injury list probably meant that the recent break came at a good time, however the Waterford man was giving little away ahead of this weekend.

“We’ve said recently that a few of the injured lads were getting close to a return and that’s very much the case now.

“We know we’re going to be missing Mark Connolly, but him apart, the rest of the squad is in, or near to being in contention at this stage.”

“As Ruaidhri has said, the lads who have come in have done a fantastic job. We’re very happy with the options we have and that quality in the squad will stand us in good stead in a long season.”

The league programme starts to ramp up again over the next couple of weeks- City following this one up with home games against Drogheda and Bohemians next Friday and the following Monday before a trip to Dundalk after that.

Friday’s game kicks off at 7.45 and will be shown live on RTE 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 March 2023
Carndonagh Community Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE urged to full utilise radiology services at Carndonagh Community Hospital

30 March 2023
Pearse Housing Debate
News, Audio, Top Stories

Heated exchanges between Deputy Doherty and Tanaiste dominate Leader’s Questions again

30 March 2023
donegal airport 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over €586,000 in funding announced for Donegal Airport

30 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 March 2023
Carndonagh Community Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE urged to full utilise radiology services at Carndonagh Community Hospital

30 March 2023
Pearse Housing Debate
News, Audio, Top Stories

Heated exchanges between Deputy Doherty and Tanaiste dominate Leader’s Questions again

30 March 2023
donegal airport 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over €586,000 in funding announced for Donegal Airport

30 March 2023
Darragh O'Brien Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing Minister assures Donegal mother that he will engage with Council to find her a home

30 March 2023
Irish Water logo
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting parts of East Donegal

30 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube