There was disappointment for Donegal’s Kathryn McDevitt at the World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships in Poland this morning as she missed out on getting through to the final.

She finished sixth in the semi-finals of the W40 200 metres semi-final in a time of 26.98.

However, it was a faster time that her qualifying heat.

Serena Caravelli of Italy won the semi-final in 25.65.