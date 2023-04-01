Donegal Athlete’s among the medal winners at World Masters Athletics Indoor Championship

There were some more medal winners from Donegal on Saturday at the World Masters Athletics Indoor Championship.

Kathryn McDevitt was part of the Irish Relay team that earned a Bronze medal in Poland.

Elsewhere, Catriona Devine earned a Bronze medal, while Noreen Bonner earned a team silver in the half marathon.

Devine was just 0.65 of a second off Evette Cordy in second in the W45 1500 metres.

Meanwhile, Bonner finished in a time of 1 hour 47 minutes and 44 seconds and was just one place off an individual medal.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap…