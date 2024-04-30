Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

‘Bitter Legacy’ Report claims British state protected security forces implicated in crimes

A report has found the British Government operated widespread and systemic impunity during The Troubles in Northern Ireland.

A panel of international human rights experts has launched the ‘Bitter Legacy’ report today, assessing Britain’s actions throughout the conflict.

It found evidence that the British state protected its security forces implicated in crimes – often losing documents, which then obstructed justice.

Gisle Kvanvig from the Norweigian Centre for Human Rights says fair and efficient investigations were not carried out…………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

taoiseach simon
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach denies there is confusion within government regarding immigration

30 April 2024
Bitter Legacy
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Bitter Legacy’ Report claims British state protected security forces implicated in crimes

30 April 2024
PATHFINDER 2
News, Top Stories

Pathfinder service reports 81% of patients seen over the past year avoided ED

30 April 2024
ATU Award
News, Top Stories

Cross Border project led by Donegal ATU wins national research award

30 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

taoiseach simon
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach denies there is confusion within government regarding immigration

30 April 2024
Bitter Legacy
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Bitter Legacy’ Report claims British state protected security forces implicated in crimes

30 April 2024
PATHFINDER 2
News, Top Stories

Pathfinder service reports 81% of patients seen over the past year avoided ED

30 April 2024
ATU Award
News, Top Stories

Cross Border project led by Donegal ATU wins national research award

30 April 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 April 2024
covid19
News, Audio, Top Stories

UK Covid Inquiry moves to Belfast

30 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube