‘Bitter Legacy’ Report claims British state protected security forces implicated in crimes

A report has found the British Government operated widespread and systemic impunity during The Troubles in Northern Ireland.

A panel of international human rights experts has launched the ‘Bitter Legacy’ report today, assessing Britain’s actions throughout the conflict.

It found evidence that the British state protected its security forces implicated in crimes – often losing documents, which then obstructed justice.

Gisle Kvanvig from the Norweigian Centre for Human Rights says fair and efficient investigations were not carried out…………..