Podcast Tuesday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

Nick Henderson joins Greg with the Irish Refugee Council’s view on claims that 80% of immigrants are crossing the border with Northern Ireland and the prospects of a deal with Britain to return them where applicable. We also hear from Councillor Lillian Barr on the controversy surrounding the SDLP selecting her as Mayor for Derry and Strabane. We also hear calls from the Irish Pharmacy Unition for a better deal from Government:

In this hour.. we have Community Garda Information, MEP hopeful Michelle Smith on comments from Cllr Lillian Barr earlier and listener James wants a United Ireland fast tracked:

There’s backing for plans to raise the smoking age to 21, listener Dermott has his view on road safety, Duffy’s Circus on advertising signs being vandalised and calls for more to be done to tackle rising HPV caused cancers:

Nine 'til Noon Show

Podcast Tuesday's Nine Til Noon Show
30 April 2024

30 April 2024
