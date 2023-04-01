Harps will be hoping to bounce back after heavy defeat in Waterford – Boyle

Finn Harps were thumped 7-1 by Waterford at the RSC as their unbeaten run of four games came to an abrupt end.

Next week, Harps are on the road again as they make the long trek down to Tralee to face newcomers Kerry FC, who are still seeking a first win of the Division One campaign.

Former Harps captain Declan Boyle spoke with Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport about the Harps defeat, Derry City’s win over Shelbourne in the Premier Division, and tonight’s game in the top flight between Sligo Rovers and Declan Devine’s Bohemians who need a point to go clear at the top again.