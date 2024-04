A jeep has been stolen in Letterkenny during what Gardai have described as a ‘peculiar’ theft.

The grey Rav 4 jeep was stolen from a business premises at Bonagee on Sunday night.

The following morning, the owner of the premises realised that the jeep had been moved from where it had originally been parked and then noticed that the passenger window had been smashed.

Garda Sergeant Eunan Walsh says CCTV footage has been obtained: