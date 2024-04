Gardai are seeking to identify a van and its occupants seen in the Newtowncunningham area at the time of a trailer theft last week.

The ‘Brian James’ trailer/car transporter was stolen from Cornfield Lane between 1.50pm and 2pm on Wednesday afternoon last.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and has dash cam footage is asked to make it available to Gardai.

They are particularly interested in any sightings of a white VW Transporter van with 3 men on board seen in the area.