Cllr Lilian Seenoi-Barr says Mayor’s selection convention will be learning process for SDLP

SDLP Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr says the selection convention for her to become the next Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council will be a learning curve for the party.

Councillor Seenoi-Barr will make history as the first black Mayor in Northern Ireland.

The selection process however, has come in for much criticism with Strabane Councillor Jason Barr who is the current Deputy of Mayor Derry City and Strabane District Council, resigning from the SDLP over his belief that the process was undemocratic.

Councillor Seenoi-Barr says she is not defending the party’s management but believes the steps for selection convention were made clear: