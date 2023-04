Jason Quigley made an emotional return to Ireland on Saturday night as the Donegal man won on home soil as a professional fighter for the first time in his career.

Quigley was a comfortable victor over Hungarian Gabor Gorbics with a unanimous 100-90 win at the National Stadium.

It was a 20th pro win for Jason but he never fought at this level before in his career in Ireland.

It was a disciplined display from Jason who was delighted to be back in the ring.