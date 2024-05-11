Over 15,000 people still awaiting out-patient appointments at LUH

Latest National Treatment Purchase Fund figures show there were 1,583 people awaiting in-patient procedures at Letterkenny University Hospital on April 25th, 119 of them for longer than 18 months.

The number awaiting out-patient appointments was almost ten times, at 15,171. Of those, 1997 were waiting for longer than a year and a half.

There were 1,062 people awaiting endoscopies, all but 16 of them for less than six months.

Sligo University Hospital had slightly more people awaiting in-patient procedures, at 2,220.

However, its out-patient and endoscopy lists were lower, with figures of 13,652 and 690 respectively.