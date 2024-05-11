Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Over 15,000 people still awaiting out-patient appointments at LUH

Latest National Treatment Purchase Fund figures show there were 1,583 people awaiting in-patient procedures at Letterkenny University Hospital on April 25th, 119 of them for longer than 18 months.

The number awaiting out-patient appointments was almost ten times, at 15,171. Of those, 1997 were waiting for longer than a year and a half.

There were 1,062 people awaiting endoscopies, all but 16 of them for less than six months.

Sligo University Hospital had slightly more people awaiting in-patient procedures, at 2,220.

However, its out-patient and endoscopy lists were lower, with figures of 13,652 and 690 respectively.

IMG_6074
News, Top Stories

Ireland treated to rare sighting of Northern Lights last night

11 May 2024
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

Over 15,000 people still awaiting out-patient appointments at LUH

11 May 2024
Screenshot 2024-05-10 122250
News, Top Stories

Thunderstorm warning in place for Tyrone and Derry tomorrow

11 May 2024
Lenalea
News, Audio, Top Stories

McConalogue wants to see more wind energy generation

11 May 2024
Advertisement

