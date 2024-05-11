McConalogue wants to see more wind energy generation

Agriculture and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue says he wants to see more wind energy generation, both on land and at sea.

Minister McConalogue was speaking after he officially opened the seven turbine Lenalea Wind Farm, developed by SSE Renewables and FuturEnergy Ireland, close to Cark, 10 km south west of Letterkenny.

The 30 megawatt wind farm, which cost €40 million to develop, will supply energy to Microsoft Data Centres.

Minister McConalogue says it’s a significant development………….

Pic – (L-R) Noel Cuniffe, CEO, Wind Energy Ireland; Ciaran Conlon, Director of Public Policy, Microsoft Ireland; Minister Charlie McConalogue ; Heather Donald, Onshore Renewable Development, SSE Renewables; and Peter Lynch, CEO, FuturEnergy Ireland.